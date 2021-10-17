-
New York legalized possession of recreational marijuana in March. Cities, towns and villages have until the end of the year to opt out of retail pot…
-
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants to close a loophole that gives blanket immunity to websites that sell firearms illegally.He…
-
Recreational marijuana is now legal for adults in Connecticut and New York. The new laws also allow for the sale of weed. But don’t expect pot shops to…
-
The number of people living with hunger on Long Island has skyrocketed since the economic shutdowns began last year due to the coronavirus.Paule Pachter,…