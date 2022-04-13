© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut AG Tong is the latest statewide official to test positive for COVID

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published April 13, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
Office of Connecticut Attorney General William Tong
/
Twitter
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made on Wednesday in a press release from his office.  

The statement said Tong is experiencing mild symptoms and that he is fully vaccinated and boosted. He will follow CDC guidance and isolate and work from home for the next five days.

Tong is the latest high level elected official in Connecticut to test positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks. Governor Ned Lamont, Lt.  Governor Susan Bysiewicz and State Treasurer Shawn Wooden have also tested positive for the virus.

Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a senior content producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listeners care about.
