Connecticut AG Tong is the latest statewide official to test positive for COVID

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement was made on Wednesday in a press release from his office.

The statement said Tong is experiencing mild symptoms and that he is fully vaccinated and boosted. He will follow CDC guidance and isolate and work from home for the next five days.

Tong is the latest high level elected official in Connecticut to test positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks. Governor Ned Lamont, Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz and State Treasurer Shawn Wooden have also tested positive for the virus.