Connecticut News

Amid contract negotiations, Bridgeport labor director is out

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published August 24, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT
BRIDGEPORT.jpg
City of Bridgeport
/

Andre Forde’s last day as the labor relations director for the city of Bridgeport was Monday. It is unclear if he stepped down or was fired.

Hearst Connecticut Media contacted Forde by phone on Tuesday. He declined to comment before speaking with legal counsel. Mayor Joe Ganim’s office has yet to comment on Forde’s departure.

With Forde gone, a key labor role is left vacant in the midst of important contract negotiations, including with the police and fire unions.

Ganim appointed Forde on June 2 and he started on the job June 27.

Before taking the job in Bridgeport, Forde worked as labor relations director for the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation.

ConnecticutBridgeportLaborJoe Ganim
