Blumenthal Introduces Bill to Hold Websites Accountable For The Illegal Sale of Firearms

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants to close a loophole that gives blanket immunity to websites that sell firearms illegally.

He introduced a bill that would remove the shield and open up websites, like Armslist, to prosecution.

"It would say you can be held accountable when you enable knowingly or recklessly these sales online to someone who should be stopped because under federal law, they are barred from buying a firearm," Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said many sellers on these websites fail to do background checks on the buyers. And that makes these sites a major source of firearms used in domestic violence crimes.