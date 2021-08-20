© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Blumenthal Introduces Bill to Hold Websites Accountable For The Illegal Sale of Firearms

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published August 20, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut wants to close a loophole that gives blanket immunity to websites that sell firearms illegally.

He introduced a bill that would remove the shield and open up websites, like Armslist, to prosecution.

"It would say you can be held accountable when you enable knowingly or recklessly these sales online to someone who should be stopped because under federal law, they are barred from buying a firearm," Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal said many sellers on these websites fail to do background checks on the buyers. And that makes these sites a major source of firearms used in domestic violence crimes.

Connecticut NewsConnecticutgun controlgunsSenator Richard BlumenthalAnn Lopez
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
