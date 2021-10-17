-
U.S. Senate Democrats are expected to push forward on a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill this week. Connecticut’s two Senators want significant increases…
A group of Long Island lawmakers has criticized Amtrak for its delays in its repairs of damage inside the East River Tunnels linking the Long Island Rail…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy said the state will meet the federal deadline to install Positive Train Control on all its commuter rail lines.Positive…
Thanksgiving is the busiest time of the year for Amtrak, and they are currently gearing up to take in extra travelers, according to spokesperson Jason…
Amtrak says repairs to the East River tunnels damaged by Superstorm Sandy and used by the Long Island Rail Road may not start before 2025.Amtrak said in…
Amtrak has lost a bid to operate a new rail line between New Haven, Hartford, and Springfield.Amtrak will remain responsible for maintaining the rails and…
U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling on Amtrak to scrap a plan that would create “economy” style seating on-board its Acela and Northeast…
The Federal Railroad Administration announced Wednesday that it won’t go ahead with a controversial plan to re-route a major rail artery in Connecticut…
Communities along Connecticut’s southeastern shore want faster, reliable train service to D.C, New York and Boston – but not if it skips their local train…
In a plea from one New Yorker to another, Governor Andrew Cuomo, D-N.Y., urged President Donald Trump to help what he called a “crisis” at Penn Station.…