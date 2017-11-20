As Thanksgiving Approaches, Amtrak Prepares For More Travelers

Thanksgiving is the busiest time of the year for Amtrak, and they are currently gearing up to take in extra travelers, according to spokesperson Jason Abrams.

“Last year, we had more than 750,000 passengers travel during Thanksgiving week, and we expect similar numbers to that this year.”

Abrams says that Amtrak has been putting in a lot of effort to make their trains more comfortable for its passengers, including new interiors and amenities.

“We’ve added extra cars and also seating to our trains across the country. We also introduced our first ever Spotify playlist that people can listen to on the free Wi-Fi.”

While the busiest travel days are the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after, tickets are still available.