© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Schumer: No To Smaller Seats On Amtrak

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published July 18, 2017 at 10:57 AM EDT
schumeramtrak_apmikegroll_170718.jpg
Mike Groll
/
AP
Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference on trtain safety at the Amtrak station in Schenectady, N.Y., in 2016.

U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is calling on Amtrak to scrap a plan that would create “economy” style seating on-board its Acela and Northeast Regional Train service.    

Amtrak officials say they’re considering installing smaller seats and reducing leg room on those trains. This would allow for more rows of seats and bring in more money for the railroad.  

Amtrak has struggled financially. But in fiscal year 2016, it posted an all-time ticket revenue record of more than $2 billion, a $12 million increase from the previous fiscal year.  

Senator Schumer says the plan to compromise passenger comfort for profit is right out of the playbook of the airline industry.  

He says the railway should not start on the “slippery slope of shrunk seating” and packing people in like sardines.

Schumer says Amtrak should find other ways to save money without burdening passengers. He says if the federal government fully funds Amtrak, which it has not done, then customers would not have to be nickle and dimed.  

Last year, Amtrak had a record 31 million passengers, more than one-third of them in the Northeast Corridor.

Tags

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandAmtrakChuck Schumer
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
See stories by Ann Lopez