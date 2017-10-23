Amtrak: Repairs To East River Tunnel Delayed By At Least 3 Years

Amtrak says repairs to the East River tunnels damaged by Superstorm Sandy and used by the Long Island Rail Road may not start before 2025.

Amtrak said in 2014 that repairs would begin in 2019, but that has now been pushed back until after the Long Island Rail Road starts to run trains into Grand Central Terminal as part of the East Side Access project.

That project is not expected to be completed until 2022.

The repair project would require each of the four East River tunnels to be taken out of service for a year.

State Senator Todd Kaminsky from Long Island is calling on the Senate to hold public hearings on the delay in repairs.

14 million gallons of saltwater flooded two of the tunnels during the storm, corroding cables and the tunnel structure.