Long Island News

Amtrak: Repairs To East River Tunnel Delayed By At Least 3 Years

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published October 23, 2017 at 10:47 AM EDT
amtraktunnels_apricharddrew_171023.jpg
Richard Drew
/
AP
Interlocking rail and trans-Hudson tunnels at New York's Penn Station. Disabled trains in the tunnels under the Hudson and East Rivers regularly cause delays that can ripple up and down the northeastern U.S.

Amtrak says repairs to the East River tunnels damaged by Superstorm Sandy and used by the Long Island Rail Road may not start before 2025.

Amtrak said in 2014 that repairs would begin in 2019, but that has now been pushed back until after the Long Island Rail Road starts to run trains into Grand Central Terminal as part of the East Side Access project.

That project is not expected to be completed until 2022.

The repair project would require each of the four East River tunnels to be taken out of service for a year.

State Senator Todd Kaminsky from Long Island is calling on the Senate to hold public hearings on the delay in repairs.

14 million gallons of saltwater flooded two of the tunnels during the storm, corroding cables and the tunnel structure.

Long Island NewsTransportationLong IslandAmtrakinfrastructureTrains
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan
