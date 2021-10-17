-
Connecticut officials announced new technology training opportunities Tuesday that will help train more than 2,000 residents for careers in cloud computing by 2024.
New York Holds Amazon Shares Through Its Pension Fund. It's Demanding Racial Justice At The Company.New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli used the strength of the state’s pension fund to push for racial justice at Amazon at a shareholders meeting this…
An eighth noose has been found within a month at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Windsor, Connecticut.The latest noose was found on Wednesday…
New York Attorney General Letitia James filed the lawsuit on Tuesday over Amazon’s alleged neglect of COVID-19 guidelines and safety laws to protect…
Connecticut’s Attorney General said he’s investigating Amazon to see if the online retailer’s deals with book publishers violate antitrust laws. Attorney…
With less than a week to go to the budget deadline, Governor Andrew Cuomo says talks are proceeding in “good faith” with the legislature, but he says many…
A week after the Amazon deal in Queens died, New York lawmakers want states to agree to stop using taxpayer money to lure big businesses.The legislators…
A report in the Washington Post says Amazon is considering pulling out of a deal to build its New York City headquarters, due to opposition from state and…
Amazon’s decision to open one of its regional headquarters in Queens could have a large impact on Long Island’s economy.Amazon plans on having 25,000 new…
Nassau and Suffolk County officials came together on Thursday to pitch three sites on Long Island as a potential site for Amazon’s second headquarters.…