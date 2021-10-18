Conn. Colleges and Amazon will help train more than 2,000 residents in cloud computing

Connecticut officials announced new technology training opportunities Tuesday for state residents as part of a partnership with Amazon, Office of Workforce Strategy and Connecticut State Colleges and Universities. The program will help train more than 2,000 residents for careers in cloud computing by 2024.

The agreement will provide courses and certificates that align with skills needed to pursue in-demand careers in technical fields.

“Skilled, high-tech careers are Connecticut's future. This agreement is a pathway for people of all backgrounds, of all ages, of all socio-economic statuses to get the training necessary to share in the state’s prosperity going forward,” said Terrance Cheng, the President of CSCU, emphasizing CSCU institutions are a key component of the Connecticut workforce pipeline.

The AWS Academy program will provide CSCU with a ready-to-teach, cloud computing curriculum that will prepare students with the skills employers need.

“We’re proud to be a pillar of the state's effort to nurture tech talent and help create pathways for residents towards exciting careers in cloud computing,” said Cheng.

Governor Ned Lamont said the initiative is an important step toward ensuring residents are prepared for high tech jobs, while also providing employers with access to skilled workers.

“I, as Governor, want to do everything I can to make sure that every business in this state knows they can expand with a well trained workforce,” said Lamont. The program is part of Lamont’s ongoing effort to enhance workforce development in the state.

Amazon will offer the faculty training for free and cover the cost of certification exams for up to three instructors on each campus. CSCU will charge students $795 for the tuition. The Office of Workforce Strategy will subsidize that cost for students, plus offer supportive services like child care through CareerConneCT. The program aims to launch in spring and summer 2022.