© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Millennials and immigrants buck national trend for driving labor union strength on Long Island

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published August 29, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT
pexels-photo-2159065.jpeg
Quang Nguyen Vinh
/
Pexels

Long Island union membership rates have risen a full percent since 2019, according to a report released by Hofstra University

Gregory DeFreitas, an economics professor who authored the study, said more than 25% of Long Island's employed residents are in unions. He said that could be due to recent high-profile organizing on Long Island — like Starbucks and Amazon.

“I've really seen over the last 20 plus years, a dramatic change in the union movement and the nonunion worker centers on Long Island,” DeFreitas said. “And in general, there's been a big uptick in activity. There's been more Millennials and even some Gen Z folks getting involved with unions.”

Long Island unions now represent a higher number of employees than their New York City counterparts. Long Island women are more likely than New York City women or men to be in a union.

“Unions are holding their own in many places, especially on Long Island where now a higher fraction of workers, nearly 27%, are in unions compared to the city around 21%,” DeFreitas said. “But the city actually lost union members.”

DeFreitas said Long Island’s unemployment rate was less impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic than New York City’s, which may impact the union rates.

The full report will be available here on Labor Day.

Tags

Long Island News Long IslandMillenialsImmigrant WorkersLabor UnionsNew York CityHofstra UniversityMolly IngramStarbucksAmazonUnionization
Molly Ingram
Molly Ingram is working to obtain a masters degree in journalism and media production. She has a bachelor's degree in political science from Central Connecticut State University.
See stories by Molly Ingram