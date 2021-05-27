Amazon Calls In FBI After String Of Alleged Racist Incidents At Connecticut Construction Site

An eighth noose has been found within a month at an Amazon warehouse construction site in Windsor, Connecticut.

The latest noose was found on Wednesday morning.

State and local officials and the NAACP have denounced what they call continued racism.

Scot X. Esdaile is the president of the Connecticut NAACP. He said he had been scheduled to meet with workers to discuss safety and security at the site.

“Racism is running rampant throughout America. And what you saw in Washington is the same thing that we are seeing here at Amazon’s construction site. It’s not going away. We have to deal with it and get rid of it,” Esdaile said.

Amazon had closed the site over the weekend, saying it was putting additional security measures after a seventh noose was found last week.

The company said it closed the site again on Wednesday to allow the FBI to investigate after the noose was found under some electrical material.