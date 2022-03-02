© 2022 WSHU
Long Island News

Amazon plans another distribution center on Long Island

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 2, 2022 at 9:09 AM EST
amazon_apreedsaxon_170929.jpg
Reed Saxon
/
AP

Another Amazon warehouse will soon be opening in Melville on Long Island.

The online retail giant has signed a 10-year lease for the site of a former Newsday headquarters. It will be in one of the two buildings on the property.

The facility joins a list of at least 10 Long Island Amazon warehouses meant for “last-mile” deliveries to customers. Four are already operating in Bethpage, Carle Place and the Shirley-Yaphank area.

A Westhampton location is set to open this spring, and another in Holbrook later this year. The others will be in Hauppauge, Syosset and Woodmere.

An industrial development agency will consider massive tax breaks for Amazon if the company can create 175 permanent jobs in Melville within two years of opening.

Long Island News Long IslandSabrina GaroneAmazon
Sabrina Garone
Sabrina is host and producer of WSHU’s daily podcast After All Things. She also produces the climate podcast Higher Ground and other long-form news and music programs at the station. Sabrina spent two years as a WSHU fellow, working as a reporter and assisting with production of The Full Story.
