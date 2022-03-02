Amazon plans another distribution center on Long Island

Another Amazon warehouse will soon be opening in Melville on Long Island.

The online retail giant has signed a 10-year lease for the site of a former Newsday headquarters. It will be in one of the two buildings on the property.

The facility joins a list of at least 10 Long Island Amazon warehouses meant for “last-mile” deliveries to customers. Four are already operating in Bethpage, Carle Place and the Shirley-Yaphank area.

A Westhampton location is set to open this spring, and another in Holbrook later this year. The others will be in Hauppauge, Syosset and Woodmere.

An industrial development agency will consider massive tax breaks for Amazon if the company can create 175 permanent jobs in Melville within two years of opening.