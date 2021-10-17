ACLU of Connecticut

-
About 200 Connecticut residents and green card holders are still in Afghanistan. Kathy Hochul is sworn in as Governor of New York. The Connecticut ACLU…
A committee of Connecticut lawmakers passed resolutions last week that would allow voters to decide if they want early voting and no-excuse absentee…
Fair housing advocates in Connecticut want lawmakers to declare housing a right for all residents of the state.Danya Keene is director of Yale’s Housing…
A civil rights group based in Hartford, Connecticut, says it's suing the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development over recent rollbacks to…
When people live through extraordinary times, they’re challenged to rethink the social structures and systems that they once accepted as normal. Criminal…
Some shoreline cities and towns in Connecticut are reviving a controversial practice by restricting beach access to residents only on weekends in response…
Clauses in police union contracts often protect officers from the consequences of their misconduct. That’s according to a new analysis from the ACLU of…