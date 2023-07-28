ACLU wants action after Connecticut's traffic stop audit

Investigations are underway into an audit that found Connecticut state police misreported thousands of traffic stops.

In June, a state audit found Connecticut state police misreported traffic stops that included white drivers and didn’t report traffic stops with drivers of color — giving the impression they stopped fewer drivers of color than they did.

“This problem was widespread, long-lasting, and it happened because of lack of systemic oversight of police," said Claudine Constant with the ACLU of Connecticut.

The ACLU called for mandatory reporting of verbal warnings by police, and said all police involved should be decertified. It also wants independent oversight of state police.

Connecticut’s commissioner in charge of the state police said he’s preparing a report on whether the traffic stops were intentionally falsified or the cause of human error.

The state also ordered an independent investigation and a federal investigation is ongoing.