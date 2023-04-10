Take WSHU On The Go!

© 2023 WSHU
WSHU | By Janice Portentoso
Published April 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT

WSHU’s powerful new mobile app gives you one-touch access to listening, playlists, social media, and so much more.

Tutorial1.png
Josh Joseph
/
WSHU

Check out the new and improved WSHU app! Listen live anytime, anywhere.

You choose! News & Talk, Music & News, and All Classical streams are all available to you with the touch of a button.  

Wake up with Morning Edition. The app has both an alarm and a sleep timer.
What's that piece you’re playing? You’ll never have to wonder again. The app tells you what’s playing at all times!

Be social. Check out what we’ve shared on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Send a message directly to The Full Story.

Find the latest national news stories from NPR News, and the Connecticut and Long Island coverage from the WSHU news team.

Find something to do on the Community Calendar.

Miss something? Listen on demand to most of your favorite shows and podcasts.

Works on phone or tablet — Apple or Android!
 
Oh, and yes…you can donate too!

Take WSHU with you everywhere you go. Download the app in the App Store or on Google now!

