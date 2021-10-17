-
Neil Heslin, whose son Jesse Lewis died in the 2012 Newtown school shooting, has won a defamation case against Alex Jones, a conspiracy theorist who…
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones asked a Connecticut court to dismiss a lawsuit by the families of victims of the 2012 Newtown school shooting because one…
The U.S. Supreme Court has denied an appeal requested by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.He was sued for defamation by the family of victims in the 2012…
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was confronted by several Yale students while recording a segment for his web show on the university’s campus in New…
Attorneys for families of the victims of the 2012 Newtown shooting say conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is trying to stall their lawsuit against him. The…
A Texas judge ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $100,000 in legal fees and refused to dismiss a lawsuit that targets the Infowars host for…
A Connecticut attorney representing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been called “sloppy” by a state panel that regulates lawyers. Attorney Norm Pattis…
Connecticut’s highest court heard opening arguments Thursday on whether conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was wrongly penalized for an outburst against a…
Judges turned down several of Alex Jones’ requests to slow down ongoing civil cases brought by the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting…