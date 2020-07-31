Protesters To Cuomo: Tax Ultra-Rich Hamptonites, Not Budget Cuts

By 25 minutes ago
  • COURTESY OF @NYCHANGE/TWITTER

Nearly 200 protesters carrying plastic pitchforks drove into the Hamptons in a caravan on Thursday to protest New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s plans to close the budget gap by cutting school funding.

Meril Mousoom, a student organizer, said 118 billionaires living in the state should pay higher taxes, so she can go to school safely.

“Remote learning is going to be a disaster because how can we get protective equipment when everything’s being cut?” Mousoom said.

New York faces a $14 billion budget gap.

The protesters claim Cuomo has chosen to abandon working families when he could tax the ultra-rich instead.

More than 100 state lawmakers — including leaders in both chambers of the state Legislature — have pledged to block the cuts without a wealth tax.

Tags: 
Hamptons
Desiree D'Iorio
Billionaires Tax
Tax the Rich
Governor Andrew Cuomo

Related Content

Hamptons Concert Could Spur Civil, Criminal Penalities, Cuomo Says

By Jul 29, 2020

An investigation is underway into a concert held over the weekend in the Hamptons for violating social distancing rules.

New York prohibits non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people. The concert, which featured The Chainsmokers electronic duo, was permitted for 3,000 people.

Governor Andrew Cuomo called the concert “a gross violation of common sense."

Protestors Target Ultrawealthy Hamptonites With 'Tax The Rich' Message

By Brianne Ledda Jul 2, 2020
Peter Bond / Wikimedia Commons

Protesters with plastic pitchforks gathered outside the vacation homes of billionaire Mike Bloomberg and other wealthy New Yorkers in the Hamptons this week.