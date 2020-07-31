Protesters To Cuomo: Tax Ultra-Rich Hamptonites, Don't Slash Budget

Nearly 200 protesters carrying plastic pitchforks drove into the Hamptons in a caravan on Thursday to protest New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s plans to close the budget gap by cutting school funding.

Meril Mousoom, a student organizer, said 118 billionaires living in the state should pay higher taxes, so she can go to school safely.

“Remote learning is going to be a disaster because how can we get protective equipment when everything’s being cut?” Mousoom said.

New York faces a $14 billion budget gap.

“Do you know what it feels like to constantly be told that you are the future, only to not be invested it? Do you know what it feels like to be told that education is the key to your future only for that key to be rusted?” #makebillionairespay pic.twitter.com/HDCnwNwU7I — New York Communities for Change (@nychange) July 30, 2020

The protesters claim Cuomo has chosen to abandon working families when he could tax the ultra-rich instead.

More than 100 state lawmakers — including leaders in both chambers of the state Legislature — have pledged to block the cuts without a wealth tax.