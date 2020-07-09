Long Island Lost 270,000 Jobs In First Months Of Coronavirus Crisis

Businesses on Long Island lost jobs at a faster rate than the rest of New York. That’s according to a joint study by Nassau and Suffolk County auditors. Both county executives say federal help is the only way out.

The new study shows Long Island lost almost 300,000 jobs during the first two months of the economic crisis. The hardest hit industries were hospitality and health care. Low-income workers and communities of color were disproportionately impacted.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says the region is at a crossroads.

“What do we need to do to recover? Three words: federal disaster assistance. This burden should not be placed on the shoulders of local taxpayers, essential employees and first responders. If they fail to provide the federal disaster assistance that is justified and necessary, we are looking at seeing the devastation from this extended out more than a decade. And that is unacceptable.”

Bellone urged the U.S. Senate to pass the HEROES Act, which includes assistance for state and local governments.

Both counties face budget deficits for the next year in the hundreds of millions.