Jones Beach, Long Island, Vaccinations Suspended Through Saturday Due To Weather

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has suspended the mass vaccination center at Jones Beach on Long Island through Saturday due to high winds and freezing temperatures.

Cuomo said no appointments were canceled, and all will be rescheduled for next week. The vaccine site will reopen Sunday.

"New York is currently experiencing a wave of bitter cold and strong winds and this weather has created safety concerns at the Jones Beach mass vaccination site," Cuomo said. "In the interest of safety for those who work and are receiving vaccinations at Jones Beach, operations have been suspended until Sunday. New Yorkers can rest assured that no appointments will be cancelled as a result and anyone scheduled for a vaccination on Friday or Saturday will receive a new appointment in the coming days."

Timing of new appointments will be scheduled around the original appointment time. If that new appointment time does not work for that person, they will be provided with a contact number to identify a different time that may work better for the individual.

Cuomo said all other state-run mass vaccination sites remain fully operational.