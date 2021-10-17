-
Heat, humidity and the sun’s UV rays all play a part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. That’s according to new research from the Yale School of Public…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has suspended the mass vaccination center at Jones Beach on Long Island through Saturday due to high winds and freezing…
Connecticut’s drought conditions have slightly improved over the last week.The U.S. Drought Monitor’s report Thursday showed the extreme drought…
Officials announced that Connecticut’s four northern counties are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions. Rainfall in those counties has been three to…
Long Island Sound is a hotbed of miniature tsunamis, called meteotsunamis. That’s according to a study from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric…
Connecticut has seen eight tornadoes so far in 2018 – far more than average – and the most in a single year since 1973. Several days ago, a tornado…
Rescue workers in North Haven, Connecticut, used a drone Wednesday to help search for a person missing after flooding along the Quinnipiac River was…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy says the state has a plan to make sure people displaced from Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands following…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy has asked for a federal disaster declaration in response to the spate of tornadoes and severe storms that hit the state…
Residents in some Connecticut towns are still picking up the pieces nearly a month after powerful storms blew through the state. Officials with the…