Cuomo Critics: State Budget Plan Too Dependent On Federal Government

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his State of the State Address over several days this week. Cuomo’s focus was on several action plans to reopen the economy.

The New York State Association of Counties said too many of those plans rely too much on the federal government.

Its director of finance, Dave Lucas, said that includes the repeal of SALT, the cap on the state and local tax deductions.

"That is an $80 billion a year cost to the federal government, over the multiple years of the tax cut, we’re talking 6 to 7 hundred billion dollars, that’s not a small thing to be asking the federal government to do,” Lucas said.

Lucas said Cuomo also wants $15 billion from the federal government to address budget shortfall because of the virus.

He said he needs to see how the state budget would impact counties if these federal monies don’t come through.