New Haven, Connecticut, faces a $66 million budget deficit this year. That’s one of the worst shortfalls in decades. Mayor Justin Elicker has proposed two…
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, continuing his push to win several billion dollars in aid in the next federal COVID-19 relief package, wrote a letter to New York’s…
UPDATE: The city of New Haven, Connecticut, will face a larger deficit than first projected, ballooning up to $66 million in the next fiscal year.That is…
Governor Andrew Cuomo in his budget plan proposed imposing new higher income taxes on New York’s wealthiest residents if President Joe Biden and Congress…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in his budget address, said the state’s fiscal future is dependent on how much aid it receives from Washington under the…
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and state lawmakers would have enough revenue to balance the state’s next budget without raising taxes.The governor’s…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his State of the State Address over several days this week. Cuomo’s focus was on several action plans to reopen…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he will propose expanding sports gambling and legalizing marijuana in his state budget proposal, as a way to help…
N.Y. Comptroller: State Continues To Lead Nation In Paying More In Federal Taxes Than It Gets In AidNew York continues to lead the nation in what it pays to the federal government compared to the funding it gets back. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli…
New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said he sees legal gambling as a revenue booster to help the state deal with its pandemic-related multi-billion…