New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivered his State of the State Address over several days this week. Cuomo’s focus was on several action plans to reopen…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in the last of four speeches outlining his 2021 plans, detailed billions of dollars in new and ongoing infrastructure…
Governor Andrew Cuomo unveiled an ambitious plan to bring more green energy and what he said will be thousands of jobs to New York State. Plans include…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo detailed his plans to use rapid COVID-19 testing in 2021 to reopen restaurants, theaters and arts venues, including New…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday gave what he said is the first of four State of the State speeches. He said fighting the COVID-19 pandemic will…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to deliver his State of the State speech on Monday. The governor said in the midst of a worsening pandemic and…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released his State of the State message and $143 billion dollar budget spending plan, including $1 billion more dollars for…
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he’ll increase funding to environmental projects as well as state parks, in his 2016 budget. The news was applauded by…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy used his state of the state speech on Wednesday to push for a 30-year plan to overhaul the state’s entire…
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy presented a revised $19 billion budget proposal to state lawmakers today on the first day of their new legislative…