© 2023 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Policing in Nassau County

WSHU reporter Charles Lane has followed policing in Nassau extensively after the county vowed to reform and become more transparent and equitable. Through a mix of quick accountability stories and deep dive investigations, his reporting shows how Nassau is still far off from being transparent and fair with the public.