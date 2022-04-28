Reform advocates call for federal investigation into alleged biased policing by Nassau County cops

Police reform advocates have called for the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the Nassau County Police Department for what they call racially biased policing.

Advocates marked the one year anniversary of Nassau’s police reform plan by calling it a farce. They said Nassau police disproportionately polices nonwhite people, is not transparent about it’s data, is non-compliant with language access laws and does not have enough non-white police officers.

Serena Liguori was one of several who spoke at a rally on the steps of Nassau’s legislature building.

“We all deserve to be safe, and yet without a comprehensive, clear, transparent plan for reform. We are not safe,” Liguori said.