Climate change is already here. On Long Island, communities must prepare, and people find ways to adapt to rising tides and extreme weather that threatens America's first suburbs. Higher Ground tells the stories of these communities exploring solutions that may or may not give them the best chance at survival and help save the places millions of people call home. Or they may discover that the only way forward for suburban America is retreating from the sea. Hosted and reported by J.D. Allen.
Nature will eventually take its course — with our help or without it. If we are going to choose to live by the coast, the future will remain uncertain.…
Millionaires in the Hamptons may have the resources for the fight against the effects of climate change, but other communities more disproportionately…
Some of our feathered friends are endangered and other seasonal birdwatching favorites might not stick around much longer unless humans become better…
A day at the winery shows how Long Island agriculture is changing. As sea level rises, the health of the land where crops are grown is at risk. Farmers…
Sea level rise threatens many popular Long Island downtowns. A seemingly crazy plan to move Main Street in the Hamptons could be a first, but surely it’s…
Climate-resilient infrastructure can help turn the tide against pollution. Baymen also want to keep waterways clean with nature's filters — shellfish.…
Hundred-year storms now topple Long Island's power system every few years. We trace the electric grid to find ways to become more climate resilient.…
The historic bay houses of the Great South Bay speak to a long tradition of living by the water. Their designs contain forgotten knowledge for post-storm…
Climate change isn’t a far off problem any more: It’s happening in your neighborhood. On Long Island, extreme weather and rising sea level are already…