Costs to repair Waterbury water infrastructure in the millions, officials say

Waterbury officials say they’re working with the state’s federal delegation to fund ongoing repairs to the city’s water system, following a catastrophic failure in December.

Cost totals on the damage done by the water line failure aren't out yet, but they’re well into the millions of dollars, according to the city’s Water Superintendent Brad Malay.

“When you include, you know, three weeks' worth of police duty, three weeks' worth of contractors, even, you know, just to give you an idea, the 36-inch butterfly valve that goes into a duct iron pipe costs about $200,000 before I lay a hand on it,” Malay said.

Costs from the last few weeks alone are estimated at upwards of $2.5 million.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he’s hoping to get money from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund to support the projects.

“These investments are not only doable and feasible, but they are necessary, and we owe it to Waterbury, just as to every town and city in the state of Connecticut and the country to provide the support they need to upgrade and repair aging infrastructure,” Blumenthal said.

However, according to Blumenthal, President Donald Trump has proposed cutting funding for that fund by 90%.

Blumenthal, Malay, and Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski were joined virtually by U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-CT-5) to give an update on the situation on Friday.

The major lines have both been repaired. Officials expect the main to be working within a week.