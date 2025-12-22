CT Sun could be headed to Houston

The Houston Rockets are in serious talks to buy and relocate the Connecticut Sun, according to ESPN.

The Mohegan Tribe has been exploring the sale of its WNBA team for more than a year.

They had serious bids from investors in Connecticut and Boston. However, the league, which has to approve the sale, seemed to want the team to move to Houston, even if its bid wasn't as strong.

According to ESPN , the Rockets have improved their bid to a price the Sun might find acceptable. The talks have been described as positive, but the two groups are not in an exclusivity period.

The Mohegan Tribe has owned the team since 2003. If they sell, Connecticut will lose its only fully professional sports team.

Connecticut officials have expressed a desire to keep the team in the state.

However, Gov. Ned Lamont has admitted that the team is likely headed to a larger television market.

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) reacted to the news on social media.