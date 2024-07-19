Sound Bites: Submarine builders wanted

Good morning — Thousands of jobs are open in Connecticut’s submarine building sector.

Reps. John Larson and Joe Courtney (D-CT) have launched a campaign called “Hire Hartford” to match workers to employers, like Electric Boat in Groton. Last year, Electric Boat hired more than 5,000 people. They’re hoping to do the same this year.

Larson said the submarine suppliers are struggling to keep up with demands from the Navy.

“I don't have to tell any of you in terms of what's transpiring in Israel, what's the concern about Taiwan and what's going on in Europe as well,” Larson said. “We're in a strategic race, not unlike, in many respects, the Cold War battle with Russia, in terms of nuclear power.”

Here’s a bite-sized look at what else we’re hearing:

The number of private sector jobs in Connecticut has reached an all-time high at more than 1.4 million, according to the state Department of Labor’s June jobs report. The state has added nearly 18,000 jobs this year — only 18,400 were added in all of 2023. The unemployment rate is at 3.9%, down 0.4% since May.

Ex-Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota was released early from federal prison. Spota, 82, was serving a five-year sentence for corruption and witness tampering. He will be released to home confinement or a halfway house. Spota’s conviction stems from covering up a 2012 incident when former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke beat a handcuffed man. Spota served less than three years at the federal prison in Danbury, Conn.

New Haven’s Fair Rent Commission has rejected a tenants’ union’s claim that a landlord retaliated against his renters. The commission ruled Emerson Apartments did nothing illegal when they chose not to renew tenants' leases last month. The tenants’ union filed a complaint after learning their leases would not be renewed in order to make repairs on the building. They say the move violates city and state law by retaliating against tenants who are members of the union.

A federal grand jury has indicted two Connecticut men for stealing 21 guns from a Salem gun store in March. Tyssan Woods and Eduardo Cruz, both 18, are also accused of trafficking some of the guns and committing armed carjackings. Both men have been detained since their arrests and police have recovered eight of the stolen guns.

Stony Brook University has named Richard McCormick as its new interim president. McCormick served as Rutgers University president from 2002 to 2012, and as the president of the University of Washington before that. McCormick succeeds Maurie McInnis, who became president of Yale earlier this month. His first day at Stony Brook is August 1.

A New York judge blocked a cap on how much outside money state lawmakers can earn. The $35,000 cap was set to take effect in January. Governor Kathy Hochul and Democratic state lawmakers approved the cap two years ago as part of a bill that increased lawmakers' salaries. Legislators got their pay hike. But Republicans sued over the outside income cap, claiming it violates the state constitution.

A 16-year-old was arrested in Connecticut for the shooting of a 15-year-old at a Norwalk public housing complex. The teenager was dropped off at Norwalk Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The juvenile faces assault, reckless endangerment and weapons charges. They are being held in juvenile detention.

A new nonprofit was formed to protect Mecox Bay from pollution due to fertilizers and outdated septic systems from nearby Hamptons homes. The Mecox Bay Conservancy seeks to attract funding from government agencies focused on water quality programs, like Suffolk County’s Reclaim Our Water Initiative. Former Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman is the group’s first executive director.

Desiree D’Iorio and Shelley Hassman Kadish contributed reporting.