Representative Courtney will serve a ninth term in Connecticut's 2nd District

Incumbent Rep. Joe Courtney has been elected to a ninth term in Connecticut's 2nd District.

Loading...

Since 2006, Courtney has won the seat eight consecutive times. Congressman Courtney has worked to increase submarine production in the state to better strengthen the nation’s defensive capabilities. Beginning in 2011, the Electric Boat shipbuilding company has built two submarines per year due to Courtney’s funding.

Courtney will prioritize job training programs in manufacturing, address inflation, and cooperative bi-partisan strategies to find solutions for state issues.