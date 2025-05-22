© 2025 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mile Markers
In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!

Spacewar! Part I: MIT’s 'Absolutely Scrappy' Video Game Pioneers

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 22, 2025 at 3:23 PM EDT
Davis Dunavin
/
WSHU

The first widely-played video game wasn’t Pong, Donkey Kong or Space Invaders. It wasn’t made by Nintendo or Atari. Imagine a bunch of young MIT nerds in the early 60s, given free rein over the latest computer technology. The result was Spacewar!
Tags
Off the Path Mile Markers
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin