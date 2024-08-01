In the tradition of great storytellers, Davis continues to approach Off The Path in serial form. He’ll explore this season, called "Off the Plank," in 2 or 3 installments and then combine them into a single podcast episode. Here, you’ll find those individual installments — which we’re calling “Mile Markers.” Enjoy the ride!
The Life of Captain Kidd Part I: Hunting Pirates
Captain William Kidd is one of history’s most notorious pirates — and his legend is deeply tied to rumors of buried treasure up and down the Atlantic coast. But Captain Kidd insisted he was not a pirate. In this series, we'll try to unravel Kidd’s complicated legacy.