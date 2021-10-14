After anti-Hispanic attacks, Suffolk County DA starts an office to fight crimes against immigrants

Days after indicting a man for a string of brutal hate crimes, Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced the creation of an office dedicated to prosecuting crimes against immigrants.

Sini said the new office will work with immigrants and their advocates to encourage crime victims to come forward. The office will employ an unspecified number of prosecutors and staff specialized in crimes against immigrants such as wage theft and document fraud.

On Tuesday, a Seldon man was arraigned for luring two Hispanic workers to remote locations with the promise of work. He then attacked them, according to the district attorney.

Sini, who is running for reelection this year, said he hopes to find funding to hire a new Spanish-speaking victim advocate, an additional interrupter and Spanish-speaking paralegals.