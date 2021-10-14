© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

After anti-Hispanic attacks, Suffolk County DA starts an office to fight crimes against immigrants

WSHU | By Charles Lane
Published October 14, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini

Days after indicting a man for a string of brutal hate crimes, Suffolk County District Attorney Tim Sini announced the creation of an office dedicated to prosecuting crimes against immigrants.

Sini said the new office will work with immigrants and their advocates to encourage crime victims to come forward. The office will employ an unspecified number of prosecutors and staff specialized in crimes against immigrants such as wage theft and document fraud.

On Tuesday, a Seldon man was arraigned for luring two Hispanic workers to remote locations with the promise of work. He then attacked them, according to the district attorney.

Sini, who is running for reelection this year, said he hopes to find funding to hire a new Spanish-speaking victim advocate, an additional interrupter and Spanish-speaking paralegals.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSuffolk CountyimmigrantscrimeTim SiniCharles LaneImmigrant Rights
Charles Lane
Charles is senior reporter focusing on special projects. He has won numerous awards including an IRE award, three SPJ Public Service Awards, a National Murrow, and he was a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
See stories by Charles Lane