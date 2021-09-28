© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Wallingford Gym Teacher Refuses Vaccine And Testing, Gets Unpaid Leave

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 28, 2021 at 4:37 PM EDT
A high school gym teacher from Wallingford, Connecticut, has been sent home on unpaid administrative leave for refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine.

A state executive order that requires all school and child care staff to be vaccinated or tested weekly went into effect this week.

The former Teacher of The Year at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford said he follows a holistic, vegan lifestyle and does not follow conventional medicine. He also said he believes testing is unnecessary.

School officials said he was granted a religious exemption for the vaccine, but was not granted a testing exemption.

