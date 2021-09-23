© 2021 WSHU
News
corona-4970836_1920.jpg
The Coronavirus Crisis
Stories and information in our region on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Clock Running Out On Hundreds Of Yale New Haven Health Employees To Get Vaccine

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 23, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT
Yale New Haven Hospital
Seven hundred Yale New Haven Health employees might lose their jobs on September 30 if they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The employees were told on June 30 that they had until the end of September to get the vaccine or leave the organization.

The health system employs almost 13,000 employees in Connecticut.

Yale is providing the employees with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
