Long Island Disaster Recovery Centers Now Open For Hurricane Ida Recovery
Two new disaster recovery centers opened this week on Long Island to help residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the centers will provide in-person access to state and federal help.
The centers in New Hyde Park and Mt. Sinai opened after amendments to the Major Disaster Declaration signed by President Joe Biden on September 5.
Staff will help explain the types of federal assistance that homeowners, renters and business owners qualify for.
How to apply for relief:
- Homeowners and renters seeking financial assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency can apply directly for assistance through the FEMA website. Disaster assistance covers a wide range of losses. Impacted residents may also register for assistance by calling (800) 621-3362.
- People can apply for this disaster assistance whether they have insurance or not, but it will require submitting sensative, personal informational.
- The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest disaster loans to impacted business owners to borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Applicants may be eligible for a loan amount increase up to 20% of their physical damages, as verified by the SBA, for mitigation purposes.
- For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage. Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property. The deadline to return economic injury applications is June 6, 2022.
- New York has launched an online resource hub for impacted New Yorkers, available at ny.gov/Ida. The hub provides information on available assistance programs and where to find services, such as shelter and access to food. Information on the site will be updated as more resources become available.
- Homeowners with questions about their current insurance policy and coverage can use the New York State Department of Financial Services hotline at (800) 339-1759.