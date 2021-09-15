Long Island Disaster Recovery Centers Now Open For Hurricane Ida Recovery

Two new disaster recovery centers opened this week on Long Island to help residents affected by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said the centers will provide in-person access to state and federal help.

The centers in New Hyde Park and Mt. Sinai opened after amendments to the Major Disaster Declaration signed by President Joe Biden on September 5.

Staff will help explain the types of federal assistance that homeowners, renters and business owners qualify for.

How to apply for relief: