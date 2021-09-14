© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Hochul Releases New York Plan To Cut Emissions By 85%

WSHU | By John Kane
Published September 14, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT
car exhaust tailpipe
Image by kuanish Sarsenov from Pixabay
/

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she has released the most aggressive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

By 2035, all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York would need to be emission free. She also called for new regulations that would require truck manufacturers to sell zero-emission trucks.

The sales regulation is modeled after one in California. Manufacturers would have to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission trucks each year, starting in 2025.

New York's overall goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.

Tags

Long Island NewsenvironmentNew YorkKathy HochulJohn Kane
John Kane
John Kane is a News Fellow at WSHU covering local news in Connecticut and Long Island.
See stories by John Kane