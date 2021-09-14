Hochul Releases New York Plan To Cut Emissions By 85%

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she has released the most aggressive plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the country.

By 2035, all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York would need to be emission free. She also called for new regulations that would require truck manufacturers to sell zero-emission trucks.

The sales regulation is modeled after one in California. Manufacturers would have to sell a certain percentage of zero-emission trucks each year, starting in 2025.

New York's overall goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050.