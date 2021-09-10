© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

New York Could Receive Up To $1.5 Billion From Opioid Settlements

WSHU | By Desiree D'Iorio
Published September 10, 2021 at 5:01 PM EDT
money_pixabay_161017.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

New York could get $1.5 billion from drug makers and distributors to settle claims that they helped fuel the opioid epidemic, according to Attorney General Letitia James.

Endo Health Solutions has agreed to pay a $50 million settlement in New York’s lawsuit against multiple drug companies, pharmacies and distributors.

A bankruptcy court approved a $4.5 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma in Stamford, Connecticut, this month. James said New York’s share is $200 million.

The trial will continue against the last two drug makers left in the suit: Allergan and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Tags

Long Island NewsNew YorkOpioidsCourts & LawLetitia JamesDesiree D'Iorio
Desiree D'Iorio
Desiree reports on the lives of military service members, veterans, and their families for WSHU as part of the American Homefront project. Born and raised in Connecticut, she now calls Long Island home.
See stories by Desiree D'Iorio