New York Could Receive Up To $1.5 Billion From Opioid Settlements

New York could get $1.5 billion from drug makers and distributors to settle claims that they helped fuel the opioid epidemic, according to Attorney General Letitia James.

Endo Health Solutions has agreed to pay a $50 million settlement in New York’s lawsuit against multiple drug companies, pharmacies and distributors.

A bankruptcy court approved a $4.5 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma in Stamford, Connecticut, this month. James said New York’s share is $200 million.

The trial will continue against the last two drug makers left in the suit: Allergan and Teva Pharmaceuticals.