© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Long Island Association Asks Companies To Get Vaccinated

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published August 24, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT
Covid-19 Vaccine
Scott Heins
/
Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo

A business group on Long Island is calling on companies to get COVID-19 vaccines. This comes as the President of the Long Island Association said the Delta variant threatens the economic recovery.

Matthew Cohen is president of the business group. He wrote in a public letter to business leaders that people need to get vaccinated to keep the economic recovery going.

Long Island’s vaccination rate is higher than most of the nation. Close to 66% of Nassau residents and 59% of Suffolk residents are fully vaccinated.

The letter coincided with the FDA’s full approval of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. Full approval of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are expected soon.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandCoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 VaccineClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist