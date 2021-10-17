-
The New York State Assembly committee investigating accusations against Governor Andrew Cuomo will release a report on their findings, Assembly Speaker…
The New York state Assembly will suspend its investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo once he steps down after its leaders concluded they didn't have the…
New York’s Lieutenant Governor, Kathy Hochul, who will become governor on August 24 following Andrew Cuomo’s planned resignation, said she is running for…
New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her first remarks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he’s resigning, said she intends to be a fighter for New York.…
A New York state Assembly committee planned to release articles of impeachment for Gov. Andrew Cuomo before the end of month, but he announced his…
The New York State Assembly’s Judiciary Committee met Monday and said articles of impeachment against Gov. Andrew Cuomo could come as early as later this…
Over the weekend, one of the 11 women who the New York State Attorney General found were sexually harassed by Governor Andrew Cuomo has come forward…
Three days after the Attorney General’s devastating report finding New York Governor Andrew Cuomo broke state and federal laws by sexually harassing 11…
A Quinnipiac University poll said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s public support is eroding — 70% of New Yorkers polled think the third-term Democrat…
The Assembly’s Impeachment Inquiry signaled Thursday that it is in the final stages, requesting attorneys for Governor Andrew Cuomo to submit any…