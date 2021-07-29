Garbarino, Rice Team Up On Bipartisan Bill To Provide Schools Money To Educate Migrant Children

Republican Congressman Andrew Garbarino doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Democratic Congresswoman Kathleen Rice about how to address unaccompanied migrant children at the U.S. southern border. But they agree that Long Island schools need more money to help educate those kids.

When children cross the southern border alone, the federal government can place them anywhere in the country. On Long Island, Hempstead and Freeport schools report large migrant communities.

Garbarino and Rice introduced a bill that would give school districts $12,000 per year for each unaccompanied migrant child to help cover education costs.

“If we're going to mandate that these kids be taken into school districts, we should cover the costs of educating them. It's a huge issue. It's something we can't ignore. We can't set the rules and not deal with the consequences,” Garbarino said.

Garbarino said the federal aid will ease the burden on local taxpayers and school districts that are already stretched thin. The money could help pay for English language instruction, iPads, and school supplies.