Making his second trip to Connecticut since taking office, President Joe Biden is pushing a $3.5 trillion spending plan that would lower child care costs…
In Connecticut, students and parents are concerned about vandalism at New Britain High School following a viral TikTok challenge. They reached out for an…
Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state has ended its opposition to a 2006 ruling from New York's highest court that required billions more to be allocated each…
A Long Island school district has sued New York over a state mandate that requires students to wear masks in the classroom to stem the spread of…
Governor Ned Lamont said if COVID-19 vaccination rates for Connecticut students don’t improve, he would be open to school districts mandating the…
Shifting to remote learning during the pandemic failed special education students in New York, according to a report released by State Comptroller Thomas…
New Haven public school officials report 110 students and staff are in quarantine after more confirmed COVID-19 cases.One case at the Wexler Grant School…
At least four New Haven students are infected with COVID-19 — just days into the new school year. At least 30 students from half a dozen different magnet,…
Connecticut students who mostly learned in the classroom last year fared significantly better than their peers who learned remotely. That’s according to…
Many students in Connecticut return to school full time Monday, some for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.Students are required to…