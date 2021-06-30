With Islip's Signature, Long Island Coastline Restoration Project Is A Go

The Town of Islip is the last municipality needed to sign on to an agreement to restore 83 miles of coastline between Fire Island and Montauk Point to fight climate change.

The project is expected to dredge waterways and rebuild dunes on Long Island’s South Shore that were devastated by extreme weather and erosion.

Homeowners can also volunteer to have their homes raised to prevent coastal flooding. Construction will begin in 2022.

The federal government will cover about 75% of the project’s $3 billion price tag. Long Island taxpayers will cover the remaining 25%.

Brookhaven, Southampton, East Hampton and Babylon towns have already signed on to the project.