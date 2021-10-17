John Mudgett

-
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a law on Wednesday that will provide workforce development opportunities for students and workers in the…
-
Fares will not go up this year for Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road riders.Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials announced this week they…
-
A new Suffolk County Police Department Crime Stoppers program will award residents up to $500 cash for anonymous tips on illegal guns.
-
New Haven resident Kwaun Cole was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his role in a 2018 shootout with local police.Cole entered a convenience store with…
-
Survivors of workplace sexual harassment could be able to speak out under legislation reintroduced by New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.The bipartisan…
-
The Connecticut Veterans Legal Center is concerned about previous discriminatory military practices that have targeted and excluded veterans because of…
-
Connecticut residents with ties to Haiti are reacting to the news of Haitian President Jovenel Moise’s assassination.President Moise had faced fierce…
-
A Bristol, Connecticut, couple received a nearly $38 million settlement after a state Superior Court ruled in their favor in a medical malpractice lawsuit…
-
The New York Islanders hockey team will play their home preseason games at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, this fall.The Islanders have…
-
A Suffolk County police officer is under investigation after new camera footage reveals he may have issued a false statement earlier this year about the…