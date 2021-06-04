Stony Brook Launches LGBTQ Health Care Survey

It’s Pride Month, and doctors at Stony Brook Medicine have a request for LGBTQ Long Islanders: tell us about your health care needs.

Researchers at Stony Brook have launched a survey to learn about the medical needs of the LGBTQ community. They said it’s the first of its kind on Long Island.

Dr. Allison Eliscu is the lead investigator for the study. She said the survey responses can help doctors provide better healthcare.

“Specifically on Long Island, here locally, there's a lack of information. We really want to try to understand healthcare experiences thus far by LGBTQ individuals in different areas of healthcare, whether they've had good experiences or negative experiences,” Eliscu said.

The survey will collect information about physical and mental health care.

It’s anonymous, online and open until the end of June for any adult member of the LGBTQ community in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

To participate in the survey, click here.