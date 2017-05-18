© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Suing EPA Over Air Quality Enforcement

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 18, 2017 at 9:50 AM EDT
airpollution_pixabay_170518.jpg
Courtesy of Pixabay
/

Connecticut has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failure to take timely action on a petition to limit air pollution that drifts into the state from coal-fired power plants in Pennsylvania.

The petition was filed by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to the EPA in June of last year.

DEEP says the State has the highest level of ozone in the Northeast, due in large part to interstate pollution.

The Attorney General of Connecticut, George Jepsen, filed the lawsuit on Tuesday.  

Connecticut was one of nine northeastern states in 2013 to ask the agency to add those rust belt states to an interstate commission that is held to higher air quality standards. Connecticut was also the lead plaintiff in a 2011 Supreme Court case that ruled the EPA is responsible for handling greenhouse gas emissions.

