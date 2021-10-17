-
New York has made mixed progress — and Connecticut made minimal progress — in reducing air pollution, according to the American Lung Association’s annual…
Health experts from the American Lung Association say poor air quality in New York and Connecticut could put people at risk of contracting COVID-19. The…
Connecticut has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failure to take timely action on a petition to limit air pollution…
Earlier this year, the American Lung Association gave Suffolk County an ‘F’ in air quality. Michael Seilback, vice president of public policy and…
Connecticut's top environmental official says the state will no longer accept being the "tailpipe of America" and has asked the federal government to…
According to the American Lung Association’s State of the Air 2016 report, Suffolk County, Long Island, and Fairfield County, Connecticut, have the…
Clean air advocates say residents of Connecticut and Suffolk County are breathing unhealthy air.The American Lung Association has released its annual…