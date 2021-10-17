-
Connecticut’s former attorney general is urging 19 municipalities in the state to drop their lawsuits against opioid makers and distributors.George Jepsen…
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen says that he is suing a Florida-based pharmacy, and some current and former state employees for defrauding…
Connecticut and New York have joined 35 other states to investigate Facebook’s use of personal data. This comes as the Federal Trade Commission also…
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen wants state lawmakers to pass a bill to make credit freezes free of charge.Jepsen says a large number of…
Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen’s announcement that he won’t seek re-election has opened up an opportunity for several candidates who are…
Connecticut’s two-term Democratic Attorney General George Jepsen said he won’t be seeking re-election next year. He’s the third statewide elected official…
The attorney generals of 19 states and territories, including Connecticut, want health care companies that offer pharmacy benefits to step up programs to…
Connecticut joined Massachusetts, California and Kentucky in filing a lawsuit on Friday challenging the Trump administration’s move to stop $7 billion in…
Connecticut has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for failure to take timely action on a petition to limit air pollution…
A controversial bill to allow a third casino in Connecticut was approved by a key legislative committee today. The bill received reluctant approval in the…